Associate Dean of Academic Affairs/Law Professor Nicholas Mirkay joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

  • what happens if you don’t file tax returns and reasons for filing even when it’s not required
  • are 2021 unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and Payroll Protection Plan loans considered taxable income?
  • do you have to pay income tax on student loans that were forgiven?
  • are crypto currency transactions and compensation taxable income?
  • what’s the difference between taking the standard deduction vs. itemizing, and what kind of deductions can you take?
  • if you are working remotely, can you deduct home office expenses?
  • what kind of tax credits are available?