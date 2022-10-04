Nanci Kriedman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- why threating, intimidating, isolating, or humiliating your partner counts as domestic violence
- how to spot signs of coercive control and why it is just as harmful as physical violence
- what happens when police officers respond to domestic violence calls?
- what is a temporary restraining order (TRO) and how do you get one?
- what happens if the respondent doesn’t show up for the TRO hearing?
- support services that Domestic Violence Action Center can provide.