Camille Nelson, Dean of the University of Hawaii Richardson School of Law, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss the evolution of U.S. Supreme Court cases on affirmative action leading up to the recent decision that bans race-based affirmative action in higher education admissions, other factors that can be considered to increase diversity, and the possible effect of the decision on other educational institutions and areas like employment.

Evolution of U.S. Supreme Court affirmative action cases

Regents of the University of California v. Bakke (1978)

The US Supreme Court first ruled in favor of affirmative action policies in admissions in 1978. Allan Bakke was in his 30’s when he applied to the medical school at the University of California, Davis. After being rejected twice, he sued claiming that the school’s decision to set aside 16 seats for minority students in a class of 100 discriminated against him because he was white. The Supreme Court agreed and ordered him admitted, holding that although specific racial quotas were not allowed, race could be used as a factor in admission if it was part of an overall evaluation of an applicant.

Grutter v. Bollinger (2003)

Barbara Grutter, a Michigan resident, applied to the University of Michigan Law School in 1996. Grutter is white and had a 3.8 grade point average but was rejected. She sued for discrimination, claiming the school’s policies gave certain minority students a significantly greater chance of admission. In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled against Grutter and upheld the law school’s admissions policy saying that it was constitutional to consider race as one factor among many, its purpose was to achieve a diverse class, and it did not substitute for individualized review of applicants.

Gratz v. Bollinger (2003)

In a companion case to Grutter, Jennifer Gratz, a white woman was denied undergraduate admission to the University of Michigan, challenged the University’s admissions program. The Supreme Court agreed with Gratz, holding that the school’s undergraduate admissions system was flawed because it automatically awarded one-fifth of the points needed for admission based on race, and was not narrowly tailored to achieve educational diversity through individualized consideration of the applicant.

Fisher v. Texas (2016)

Abigail Fisher, a white woman, sued after being rejected in 2008 from the University of Texas at Austin. She played the cello, participated in math competitions, did volunteer work, and graduated near the top 10% of her class. After being rejected, she sued arguing that the university’s race-conscious admissions program discriminated against her because of race, in violation of the Constitution. In a narrow ruling, the Supreme Court upheld the university’s use of affirmative action as part of a “holistic” admissions process.

Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard University (2023)

In a 6-3 decision, the Court held that race may not be considered a factor in admissions. Strict scrutiny requires that the use of race serve a “compelling governmental interest”—like the educational benefits that stem from diversity—and be “narrowly tailored” to satisfy that interest. Representing the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority that the Supreme Court has held that the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment applies “without regard to any differences of race, of color, or of nationality” and thus must apply to every person. As such, “[e]liminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it”, quoting from the Bakke decision that “[t]he guarantee of equal protection cannot mean one thing when applied to one individual and something else when applied to a person of another color.” Roberts wrote that the affirmative action programs at Harvard and UNC “lack sufficiently focused and measurable objectives warranting the use of race, unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points. We have never permitted admissions programs to work in that way, and we will not do so today”.

Chief Justice Roberts also noted that ”nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.” “In other words, the student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual—not on the basis of race,” the opinion stated.

In a dissenting opinion joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson (for the UNC case only), Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that “Ignoring race will not equalize a society that is racially unequal. What was true in the 1860s, and again in 1954, is true today: Equality requires acknowledgment of inequality.” Sotomayor wrote that the majority opinion’s “interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment is not only contrary to precedent and the entire teachings of our history … but is also grounded in the illusion that racial inequality was a problem of a different generation.”

In a separate dissenting opinion, Justice Jackson wrote: “With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat. But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.” She concluded that, “It would be deeply unfortunate if the Equal Protection Clause actually demanded this perverse, ahistorical, and counterproductive outcome. To impose this result in that Clause’s name when it requires no such thing, and to thereby obstruct our collective progress toward the full realization of the Clause’s promise, is truly a tragedy for us all.”

Other factors that can be considered to increase diversity

Colleges and universities cannot use check boxes for race in evaluating applicants but can consider essays on how race has affected their life as long as it is “concretely tied” to a “quality of character or unique ability” that the applicant can bring to the school. The Supreme Court ruling still allows colleges and universities to consider other factors to increase diversity on campus like an individual’s socioeconomic status, overcoming discrimination, speaking multiple languages or being the first in their family to attend college.

University of Hawaii’s admissions process

UH does not have a race-conscious affirmative action policy or program for admissions and its recruitment programs can be considered race-neutral because of their emphasis on socioeconomic and educational disadvantage. As President Lassner has said, “UH stands firmly committed to provide higher education opportunities for all.”

UH’s Strategic Plan for 2023-2029 includes “Diversity and Equity” as one of its five “foundational principles,” reflecting its commitment “to provide higher education opportunities for all, especially those historically underrepresented including Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, Filipino, economically disadvantaged, first generation, LGBTQ+, rural and students with disabilities.”

UH Manoa’s 30-year-old Office of Student Equity, Excellence and Diversity (SEED) administers nearly 20 diversity-related programs, including those for Native Hawaiians, ethnic minorities, women, LGBTQ+ students, veterans, and students with disabilities.

The College Opportunities Program (COP) prioritizes Hawaii high school graduates who may not meet the minimum admission requirements for UH Manoa such as GPA and test scores, demonstrate eligibility for need-based funding, and are the first in their family to attend a university, and yet demonstrate potential for college success. Participants who successfully complete the COP summer residential program at UH Manoa are admitted for the fall semester and receive academic advising during freshman year.

All of that said, as the President has also noted, the University is analyzing the ruling and assessing if any changes will be required to adhere to the ruling “while maintaining our commitments to diversity and equity to meet the educational and workforce needs of Hawaiʻi.”

Possible effect on other educational institutions and areas like employment

The Supreme Court ruling does not apply to US Military service academies like West Point who can continue to take race into account as a factor in admissions. How the Court’s decision will affect other educational institutions, such as those not in the higher education realm remains to be seen.

The Court’s decision did not address K-12 education but that doesn’t mean that it won’t spur further challenges. In accordance with the will of Bernice Pauahi Bishop, the admissions policy at the private Kamehameha Schools gives “preference to applicants of Hawaiian ancestry to the extent permitted by law.” This policy has withstood several lawsuits.

It remains to be seen how the decision might impact the area of employment. We can expect a great deal of attention to the implications of the case by legal scholars and others, and it will be interesting to see what legal challenges may be forthcoming to employment practices, based on the Court’s ruling on higher education admissions.

To learn more about this subject, tune into this video podcast.

Disclaimer: this material is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The law varies by jurisdiction and is constantly changing. For legal advice, you should consult a lawyer that can apply the appropriate law to the facts in your case.