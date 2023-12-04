Retired prosecuting attorney and current volunteer AARP fraud speaker Lynn Park joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss what kinds of scams to look out for when shopping online, purchasing gift cards, receiving delivery of items at home, and donating to charity. Also, where to get help if you have been scammed, and other AARP resources available.

Q. Christmas is just a few weeks away and people are scrambling to get their shopping done, especially online. A recent Gallup poll indicates that 93% of us will buy at least some of our gifts online this year. But there are Grinches out there – what should we look out for when shopping online?

First – and if there’s one thing to remember this is it. If a deal sounds too good to be true. It probably is. This is especially true if you shop online or see a post on social media offering an expensive or hard-to-get item at an unbelievably low price. There are scammers out there who create fake posts on social media or even create elaborate fake websites that promise to sell you something at cheap prices. But when you order, you never get the product or the merchandise that comes to you is a cheap imitation and not the real thing. You can avoid becoming a victim of these scams by checking out unfamiliar sellers. Do some research on the seller. Check out their Better Business Bureau rating. Also beware of websites that pretend to be a real company. Check the spelling of the name and if it feels suspicious, it probably is. Shop on trusted sites (rather than using a search engine to find products) or download store’s app and purchase through their app.

Only shop on websites that begin with https (not just http) and a closed padlock symbol. The “s” in “https” stands for secure. This lets you know that all your communication and data is encrypted as it passes from your browser to the website’s server. Once the page has loaded, make sure the website address that you have entered hasn’t changed to a slightly different spelling. Also beware of suspicious emails that ask you to click on a link to get the deal. If you don’t know who the sender is don’t click on the link. If you’ve determined the website is legitimate, use a credit card to make your purchase. If you don’t get the item or are not satisfied, you’ll have the option to cancel the charge.

Q. How can companies get away with scams like this?

At first glance, cases like this might be considered civil matters rather than criminal. A prosecutor would have to show that the seller intended to defraud the buyer to file a criminal case. Even the buyers may think they’re dealing with a bad company and not necessarily a criminal. That’s why it’s important to file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission or the state consumer protection agency or call the AARP Fraud Watch Network. If there are enough complaints, it might get authorities to start an investigation. You can go to the FTC website https://reportfraud.ftc.gov to report a scam. The state consumer protection website is https://cca.hawaii.gov/consumer-complaints.

Q. Gift cards are one of the most popular form of gifts for the holidays. Is there something we need to watch out for?

Criminals can scratch off the strips on the back of gift cards, get the number and then put the strip back on and put the gift card back on the rack. When you buy and activate a gift card, a computer program notifies the thieves that the card is activated, and they take the money before you or the gift card recipient can get it. To avoid this from happening to you, order gift cards online if you can. If you do purchase gift cards from the store, try and buy the ones behind the counter rather than out on a rack in public. https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/info-2019/gift-card.html.

Q. Shopping online and getting home delivery is so convenient. But have you ever gotten those annoying text messages about a package being delivered and you need to click on a link, call a number or provide personal information to make sure the package arrives?

Scammers are counting on you to be shopping online and having packages delivered so you won’t think twice about clicking on the link they provide. If you have a lot of packages being delivered it’s easy to click or call rather than check it out. So, the holidays are a perfect time for package text message scams. The new twist on package delivery scams comes with a text from a “driver” who can’t find your house. They may ask you to click on a link which could install credential-stealing malware onto your device. Don’t trust links, period. If you’re awaiting a delivery and get a text, contact the carrier through a means you know to be legitimate to see if there’s a problem. https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/info-2023/fake-usps-ups-smishing-texts.html

Q. Once a package is delivered to your home, you still need to be careful because last year, nearly 79%of Americans had packages stolen by porch pirates. How can you prevent this from happening to you?

Try to be home or arrange for someone to be there when the package arrives. The US Postal Service and major delivery companies can provide updates on when your package will arrive so you can quickly retrieve your package once it’s delivered. If the option is offered, choose to sign for your package deliveries so packages are not left unattended. Or request that your package be shipped to a store, if the retailer has a store in Hawaii or to a Fed Ex Office or UPS store. You can also ask that the Post Office hold your mail and packages if you are going to be out of town. Fed Ex and UPS also have a form of vacation hold. Ask the delivery person to place the package somewhere out of sight so it’s less likely to be seen by someone walking by. And consider getting a video door camera so if someone does steal your package you can identify them, and they can be arrested. https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/info-2020/package-theft-holiday-season.html.

Make sure the exterior of your house is well lit so porch pirates cannot sneak away unnoticed. Motion-sensor lights can be a deterrent to trespassers. Park in your driveway to hinder access to your front door and block the view of the package at the front door. Make it obvious that you have a home security system to deter criminals. According to research at the University of Carolina, 83% of burglars will try to determine whether a house has a home security system, and if so, 87% would move onto another home.

Q. Charity Scams are also common during the holidays and there are those still pretending to help victims of the Lahaina Fire, so we have to be especially vigilant this year.

Most charitable giving takes place in December. Scammers know this and will try to take advantage of you. And we still have to be vigilant about fake charities claiming to help the victims of the Lahaina fire. So, when you donate, donate to recognized charities. Make sure you check out any charity that you are giving money to. And beware of charity solicitations that pressure to donate right away. A legitimate charity will always allow you time to do your research before giving. Pressure tactics are a big red flag for fake charities. Always verify a charity’s legitimacy through its official website. If you have doubts, you can check with Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or GuideStar. Also beware of email charity solicitations and don’t click on the links. Use a search engine and look for the official website of a charity and official phone numbers. Don’t click on the links in an email. https://www.fcc.gov/beware-holiday-charity-scams.

Q. Where can you call if you are a victim or know someone who is a victim of a scam?

Call the AARP Fraud Watch Network helpline at (877) 908-3360 or go to https://aarp.org/fraudwatch. Trained volunteers will answer the phone or call you back and give you advice on what to do if you’ve been scammed and how to report scams. To report a scam, go to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov or the state consumer protection website at https://cca.hawaii.gov/consumer-complaints.

If you’re a victim, it’s important to realize that you are a victim. It’s not your fault that you were scammed. It’s not that you should have realized or should have known that it’s a scam. These con artists are really good at what they do, and they know how to catch people off-guard and in an emotional state so that you don’t think clearly. They are criminals and you are a victim. Don’t blame yourself. Don’t blame the victim. Someone stole money from you, and you should fight back. You should also do what you can to learn about scams so you can protect yourself and others and report scams so all of us will know how big a problem it is.

Q. Does AARP offer any other resources?

Check out the AARP Fraud Watch Network website at https://www.aarp.org/fraudwatch. Sign up for free fraud alerts at (877) 908-3360. AARP also has volunteer speakers who will do presentations for groups at senior centers, churches, rotary clubs, etc. for groups of about 12 or more.

Disclaimer: this material is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The law varies by jurisdiction and is constantly changing. For legal advice, you should consult a lawyer that can apply the appropriate law to the facts in your case.