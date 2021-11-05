How the Kealohas tried to silence the Puanas & tamper with evidence

Attorney Alexander Silvert, author of “The Mailbox Conspiracy,” joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss how the Kealoha’s tried to silence Katherine’s uncle Gerard and grandmother Florence Puana after they filed a civil lawsuit against Katherine alleging that she had swindled them in a reverse mortgage payment scheme, how Katherine tried to get Florence put under a court-ordered Conservatorship, and how evidence was fabricated and tampered with in order to frame Gerard for the theft of their mailbox