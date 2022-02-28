Attorney Alexander Silvert joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- how evidence against former lawmakers Kalani English and Ty Cullen were likely obtained
- terms of the plea agreements including waiving rights to a trial and appeal, making full financial disclosure, and cooperating with the federal prosecutor
- penalties including prison, fines, forfeiture, and partial loss of pension, and
- factors in sentencing including amount of money involved, number of occurrences, and providing evidence against others.