How do you claim a religious exemption from a COVID vaccine requirement?

- the legal basis for religious exemptions to COVID vaccine requirements
- procedures for requesting a religious exemption [click to see sample Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Religious Accommodations Request Form]
- whether employers can ask questions regarding how the employee’s religious beliefs conflict with the vaccine requirement and sincerity of the employee’s belief
- whether the employee can be disciplined or terminated if the religious objection is not valid
- what kinds of reasonable accommodations the employer could make to eliminate or reduce the direct threat unvaccinated employees could pose to others
- what happens if making reasonable accommodations presents an undue hardship on an employer
- why Coach Rolovich got terminated after requesting a religious exemption
- who has to pay for regular COVID testing, and
- whether an employer who grants a religious exemption to one employee needs to grant it to all other employees making such a request.