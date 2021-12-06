How do you claim a religious exemption from a COVID vaccine requirement?

What's the Law
Posted: / Updated:

Attorney Louise Ing, a partner with Dentons law firm, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

  • the legal basis for religious exemptions to COVID vaccine requirements
  • whether employers can ask questions regarding how the employee’s religious beliefs conflict with the vaccine requirement and sincerity of the employee’s belief
  • whether the employee can be disciplined or terminated if the religious objection is not valid
  • what kinds of reasonable accommodations the employer could make to eliminate or reduce the direct threat unvaccinated employees could pose to others
  • what happens if making reasonable accommodations presents an undue hardship on an employer
  • why Coach Rolovich got terminated after requesting a religious exemption
  • who has to pay for regular COVID testing, and
  • whether an employer who grants a religious exemption to one employee needs to grant it to all other employees making such a request.

