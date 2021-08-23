How do you become a lawful permanent U.S. resident?

HONOLULU (KHON2) –– After receiving a confidential donation from alumna Nancy Atmospera-Walch, the University of Hawaii at Manoa renamed its School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene to the "Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing."

According to UH, Atmospera-Walch's transformative gift to the school will have an enduring impact on the quality of nursing education and the department of dental hygiene will remain within the school with no changes in their respective degree programs.