How do you become a lawful permanent U.S. resident?

Attorney John Egan joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss different ways for immigrants to become Lawful Permanent Residents of the United States, including family and employer sponsorship, refugee and asylum seekers, and the Department of State Diversity Visa Lottery, what a Green Card allows you to do, why marrying a U.S. citizen does not entitle an undocumented immigrant to stay in the U.S., why the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is the only legal protection from deportation for undocumented youth, why employment based green cards are popular among college professors and clergy, and what it takes for Green Card holders to become naturalized U.S. citizens.