Attorney Bill Meyer, a principal in the law firm of Settle & Meyer, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

what kinds of things are protected and not protected by copyright laws?

does posting on social media give platforms like TikTok a license to use what you post whenever and wherever they choose?

how long does a copyright last and did you know that Winnie the Pooh is now in the public domain?

when can you use copyrighted work without permission?

can social media platforms be sued for having copyrighted material on their platform?

what can you do if someone infringes on your copyright?