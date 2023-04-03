Attorney Vladmir Devens joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

Brian and Marilyn Ahakuelo’s conviction for conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, embezzlement, and money laundering

how they spent lavishly and paid themselves excessive salaries

how they rigged union elections to raise dues to cover their extravagant spending, and

what kind of jail sentence they may face for their crimes.

