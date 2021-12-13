How can Weed & Seed reduce crime and build community?

Steve Alm, Prosecuting Attorney for the City & County of Honolulu, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- How Steve Alm led a federally funded program called “Weed & Seed” over 20 years ago when he was U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii, and how he is again leading the effort to revitalize the program as Prosecuting Attorney
- Aims of the Weed & Seed program
- How the program reduced crime by 70% last time and how it’s working this time around, and
- How businesses, government, law enforcement, social service providers, and the community are coming together to make Chinatown safer, spur economic development, and build a sense of community.