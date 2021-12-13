How can Weed & Seed reduce crime and build community?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (StudyFinds.org) - The emergence of the Omicron variant has left scientists scrambling to determine just how much protection current COVID-19 vaccines provide against the new strain. Interesting new research by a team at Yale University, however, finds an entirely new form of vaccination may soon be on the way. The research finds nasal vaccinations may be a useful way of providing further coronavirus protection.

Experiments showed that intranasal vaccination successfully sparked broad-based protection against respiratory viruses coming from different organisms among a group of mice. Meanwhile, a syringe-based vaccination (the standard shots) failed to recreate the same robust protection.