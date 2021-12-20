How can we help homeless individuals in our society?

What's the Law
Steve Alm, Prosecuting Attorney for the City & County of Honolulu, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

  • Why Hawaii has the highest rate of homeless individuals per capita in the nation (12,000 to 15,000 people)
  • Programs that can help break the cycle of arrest and hospitalization
  • Current laws in effect that help maintain health and safety in public places like sidewalks, parks and beaches, and
  • How to get treatment for chronically homeless individuals with mental health issues.

