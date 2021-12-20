How can we help homeless individuals in our society?

Steve Alm, Prosecuting Attorney for the City & County of Honolulu, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

Why Hawaii has the highest rate of homeless individuals per capita in the nation (12,000 to 15,000 people)

Programs that can help break the cycle of arrest and hospitalization

Current laws in effect that help maintain health and safety in public places like sidewalks, parks and beaches, and