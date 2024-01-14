Attorney and State Senator Karl Rhoads joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss hot topics in the Legislature including fireworks and gun control, marijuana legalization, and abortion.

Fireworks

Q. When I was the head of the Red Cross, we always cringed when New Years came along because we were on call to respond to house fires and shelter wildfire evacuees because every year, despite a ban on ariel fireworks, Hawaii’s skies are ablaze with illegal fireworks. We’ve enacted laws to impose criminal liability on property owners who allow others to possess or set off illegal fireworks on their property, created am Illegal Fireworks Task Force that intercepted hundreds of thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks, but usage and injuries are on the rise, and nothing seems to be working. What ideas are being proposed this legislative session?

· Shipping container inspection – increase random inspections of shipping containers and give state law enforcement officials broader authority to search domestic cargo ships coming into port. Import fees from shipping containers could be used to establish a special fund for this program. Fines could be increased for those involved in shipping illegal fireworks.

· Increase the minimum penalty for homeowners, renters and property managers who knowingly allow others to use fireworks on their properties to between $500 and $5,000.

· Requiring county police to purchase and deploy explosion detection technology.

MARIJUANA

Q. The legalization of marijuana has always been a controversial issue. So far, Hawaii has legalized medical marijuana and decriminalized possession of up to 3 grams of marijuana, making it punishable by a civil fine instead of criminal penalties. Marijuana is still illegal on the federal level but every year, there is a push to make recreational use legal, as it is in 24 other states. When he was first elected, Gov. Josh Green came out in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana and this year, the Attorney General for the State of Hawaii is supporting legislation to make this happen. How likely is it to pass this year?

24 states have legalized recreational use and about 60% of Hawaii’s population supports it. The Senators mostly favor it but there is resistance in the House. Chance of passage is probably less than 50% this year.

ABORTION

Q. As if it wasn’t enough for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and take away women’s federal constitutional right to an abortion. Now anti-abortionist groups are seeking to restrict the use of abortion pills used in over half of the abortions in the U.S. Is there any push to make abortion a Constitutional right in Hawaii?

Yes, there is some interest in passing legislation to put this on the ballot. Hawaii has a history of supporting abortion and our State Constitution includes a right of privacy that protects abortion rights. However, the composition of the Hawaii Supreme Court and State Legislature could change in the future to deny abortion rights.

GUN CONTROL

Q. In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Bruen case expanded the 2nd Amendment right to carry a concealed gun outside the home. The Hawaii legislature quickly passed some laws to protect the public. Tell us what you did and what more is in the works?

Requires people who carry concealed firearms to have a license and to show their license if asked by a police officer.

Makes it illegal to leave a gun unattended in a car and to carry a gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Prohibits carrying firearms in “sensitive places,” like schools, hospitals, government buildings, beaches, parks, and bars, as well as private property without express permission. This law was challenged and for now, only the restrictions on schools, hospitals, and government buildings can be enforced.

