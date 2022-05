Attorney and State Commissioner of Financial Institutions Iris Ikeda joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

why the Legislature got rid of payday loans effective 1/1/22

what are installment loans and why they are better for the consumer

what is the maximum amount you can borrow

what are the maximum allowable interest rates and fees

whether you can prepay or payoff your loan without penalty

why you need to make sure that the lender is licensed and how you can find out.