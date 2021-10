HONOLULU (KHON2) -- From November to December, everyone can learn the recipes for festive, fast, healthy, and ono meals for holiday get-togethers, which will be virtually hosted by AARP Hawai'i and taught by Windward Community College Chef Dan Swift.

AARP said lasagna, turkey, pies, casseroles, pot roast, and Japanese dishes to cook at home or take to a pot-luck party are on the menu for AARP Hawai'i's popular cooking webinars on Thursdays at 5 p.m. starting Nov. 4 through December 16.