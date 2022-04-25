Attorney Alexander Silvert, author of “The Mailbox Conspiracy,” joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

  • why Puana plead guilty to being a drug addict in possession of a firearm
  • what evidence prosecutors used to prove healthcare fraud and conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs
  • how the defense tried to discredit witnesses for the prosecution
  • why Katherine Kealoha was not called to testify against her brother
  • what kind of jail sentence Puana is likely to receive
  • why Puana was considered a flight risk