Attorney Alexander Silvert, author of “The Mailbox Conspiracy,” joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- why Puana plead guilty to being a drug addict in possession of a firearm
- what evidence prosecutors used to prove healthcare fraud and conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs
- how the defense tried to discredit witnesses for the prosecution
- why Katherine Kealoha was not called to testify against her brother
- what kind of jail sentence Puana is likely to receive
- why Puana was considered a flight risk