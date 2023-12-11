Retired prosecuting attorney and current volunteer AARP fraud speaker Lynn Park joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss why some of your personal information like credit card numbers have likely already been stolen, ways to protect yourself against identity theft like freezing your credit, how to ensure that your passwords are secure, falling for imposter scams, where to get help if you have been scammed, and other AARP resources available.

Q. It used to be that thieves had to physically rob banks or burglarize homes but with everyone’s personal information online these days, anyone in the world can steal anything from you – even your identity. How big of a problem is identity theft?

I am going to give you a scary number and thought and then I’m going to tell you why you shouldn’t worry too much about identity theft if you take the proper precautions.First – hundreds of billions of identities have already been stolen in large data thefts that we’ve seen in the news over the years. If you’re a federal employee, you know that there was a huge data breach back in 2015 and another 237,000 employee identities were exposed earlier this year. Major department stores, even a credit reporting agency had personal information stolen and all these thefts add up. We tell people you have to assume that your identity is already stolen and is available on the dark web. It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take precautions and that you should give out personal information to strangers. But it’s more likely than not that your identity and some credit card information has already been stolen. It’s kind of like a reverse lottery. There’s so much stolen personal information out there that thieves just don’t have the time to take advantage of it all. If you’re unlucky, someone will use the information to apply for a credit card or a loan in your name. Or it might be years or never that your stolen information is used. What you need to do is assume your identity is already stolen and protect yourself now rather than later.

Q. What are some ways to protect yourself against identity theft?

The best way to protect yourself is to freeze your credit. This is for people who are at the point in life where they don’t have to get new credit cards or apply for loans. You can call the three main credit reporting agencies and ask them to freeze your credit. There’s no charge and you can unfreeze your credit and freeze it again if you need to apply for a loan or a new credit card. Freezing your credit means that no one can apply for a loan or credit card in your name without you knowing about it. It means that the credit bureaus, which provide information to credit card companies and loan companies, will not send your credit report out to companies. You’ll be notified if someone tries to take out a loan or credit card in your name, so you’ll know if someone is using stolen information to steal your identity and credit. And if you need to apply for credit, you can unfreeze your credit and then freeze it back again afterwards. You can go to google or the AARP website and search for information on freezing your credit and get the email and phone number of the major credit reporting bureaus. You do have to go to the effort of calling or emailing all of them individually and they have slightly different procedures. If you need to keep your credit open, you should ask to see your credit report at least once a year. That way you can check your credit report against your known credit cards and loans and make sure there’s nothing in there that you don’t know about. It’s also good to have online access to your bank and credit cards and allow notifications so your credit card company will notify you whenever there’s a charge. That will make it easier and faster for you to spot false charges. One other piece of advice – get a credit report and freeze the credit on your kids. Identity thieves love to steal the identities of children because they likely won’t apply for credit until their 18 or older so they can use their identities for years before they are caught, and you don’t want your kids to start their credit histories with bad credit even before they borrow money or get their first credit card.

Q. How can we make sure our passwords are secure?

Most people don’t do what they are supposed to do with passwords. You should change your password regularly and use different passwords for different accounts. Don’t repeat the same password. For many of us, it’s too much of a hassle to do this. But there are tools that make it easier for you to keep track of all your passwords. There are password apps that help create strong passwords and keep track of them so all you have to remember is the password to your app. The most secure apps charge a small fee for their service. However, Google and Apple now have password apps that are free. They don’t have as many features as the paid apps but they are better than repeating the same password over and over again for your different accounts. Two-factor authentication is also becoming more widely used and you should use it if you are given the option. If you have two-factor authentication then after you login with a password, a second code will be sent to your smart phone or email to verify that you are who you say you are. It’s a little bit of a hassle but it will make it that much more difficult for an identity thief to steal your information.

Q. Any other advice on preventing identity theft?

Don’t click on links and don’t fall for phishing emails. Identity thieves are smart, and they are always trying new ways of getting you to give personal information on an email or phone call or text message. Another thing that people don’t always think about is social media. Be careful about what you reveal about yourself on posts. And don’t take those surveys on Facebook or other social media. Many of those surveys are scams to get personal information. Also be careful about ordering or buying things on websites of companies that you are not familiar with or haven’t checked out. One way that thieves get identities and credit card information is by setting up fake websites that sell goods at too good to be true prices. Don’t be lured in by a deal. If it seems too good to be true, it may be too good to be true. Check out the website first before providing your credit card information.

Q. What about imposter scams where someone pretends to be someone they are not – isn’t that the most common scam in Hawaii?

Imposter scams were the top scam in Hawaii last year according to the Federal Trade Commission. Those are the scams where someone pretends to be someone they are not, like an IRS agent trying to arrest you unless you pay your back taxes now. Or someone pretending to be from a utility and threatening to cut off your water or electricity unless you pay. The email may direct you to a website to “update” your information when in reality the bogus website is actually collecting all of your personal information like account numbers and passwords for identity thieves to use.

Online shopping scams were the second most common scam followed by sweepstakes and lottery scams, investment scams and job scams. Hawaii consumers reported losing nearly $38 million and the numbers are expected to be higher when the next FTC report comes out early next year. So, fraud is a problem. It’s important that we recognize the signs that a text message email or phone call might be a fraud. Don’t click on links from strangers and always check things out and don’t be rushed into making a major purchase or giving out personal information.

Q. Where can you call if you are a victim or know someone who is a victim of a scam?

Call the AARP Fraud Watch Network helpline at (877) 908-3360 or go to https://aarp.org/fraudwatch. Trained volunteers will answer the phone or call you back and give you advice on what to do if you’ve been scammed and how to report scams. To report a scam, go to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov or the state consumer protection website at https://cca.hawaii.gov/consumer-complaints.

If you’re a victim, it’s important to realize that you are a victim. It’s not your fault that you were scammed. It’s not that you should have realized or should have known that it’s a scam. These con artists are really good at what they do, and they know how to catch people off-guard and in an emotional state so that you don’t think clearly. They are criminals and you are a victim. Don’t blame yourself. Don’t blame the victim. Someone stole money from you, and you should fight back. You should also do what you can to learn about scams so you can protect yourself and others and report scams so all of us will know how big a problem it is.

Q. Does AARP offer any other resources?

Check out the AARP Fraud Watch Network website at https://www.aarp.org/fraudwatch. Sign up for free fraud alerts at (877) 908-3360. AARP also has volunteer speakers who will do presentations for groups at senior centers, churches, rotary clubs, etc. for groups of about 12 or more.

Disclaimer: this material is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The law varies by jurisdiction and is constantly changing. For legal advice, you should consult a lawyer that can apply the appropriate law to the facts in your case.