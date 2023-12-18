Hawaii State Deputy Attorney General Christopher Leong joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss why some robo calls and texts are actually legitimate and even helpful, how to avoid getting scammed by robo calls and spoofing, how to block these calls, why you shouldn’t hit a button requesting to stop these calls or respond to questions, especially those that can be answered with a “yes,” and what Hawaii and other state Attorney Generals are doing to try to reduce robo calls nationwide.

Q. Everyone hates robocalls – those annoying automated messages from companies trying to sell something or criminals trying to scam you – especially in the middle of the night! The Hawaii Attorney General’s office has been involved in the fight against robocalls for several years now. Earlier this year, the office joined 48 other states and Washington D.C. in a lawsuit aimed at reducing robocall traffic within the United States as a whole. First, what is a robocall?

Robocalls are calls made with an auto dialer or that contain a message made with a prerecorded or artificial voice. Advances in technology have unfortunately allowed illegal and spoofed robocalls to be made from anywhere in the world and more cheaply and easily than ever before. That’s why it’s become more of a problem for consumers, and a more difficult problem to solve. Since many robocalls are legal, the hardest part is trying to identify illegal calls in real time to be able to block them without blocking lawful calls.

Q. There’s something else called “spoofing” – what is that?

Spoofing is the sometimes illegal practice of faking the number that is calling you. If you see a number like this on your caller ID, remember that it could be faked. Letting it go to voicemail is one option. If you do pick up and don’t recognize the caller, hang up. When your phone rings and it looks like a local call, you may be more likely to answer. Scammers count on this and can easily fake caller ID numbers. They can even match the first six digits of your own number, which is called “neighbor spoofing.” The urge to answer can be tough to resist, since you might worry that it’s a neighbor who needs help, or the school nurse is calling because your child is sick.

Q. What can you do to avoid getting scammed by robo or spoofed calls?

Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately. You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be aware: Caller ID showing a “local” number does not necessarily mean it is a local caller. Be skeptical of generic greetings, such as ones that address you with “Dear customer,” as opposed to your real name. Pay attention to the caller’s tone of voice and avoid giving information to a caller who seems pushy or demanding. This is a tactic employed by scammers to make matters appear urgent, thereby manipulating the human agency to react. Be wary of the reason a caller gives you for needing your personal information. If the caller says they need it for an event you had never previously heard of, hang up immediately. Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately. If you answer the phone and the caller – or a recording – asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets. Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with “Yes.” Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious. If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company’s or government agency’s website to verify the authenticity of the request. You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source, particularly if the caller is asking for a payment. Don’t panic. Social engineers will see this as vulnerability and try harder in their attempts to manipulate you into revealing personal information. Don’t stay on the phone line. Trust your gut if you have any concerns regarding the legitimacy of the caller. Hang up immediately. If you have a voice mail account with your phone service, be sure to set a password for it. Some voicemail services are preset to allow access if you call in from your own phone number. A hacker could spoof your home phone number and gain access to your voice mail if you do not set a password.

Q. Is there a way to block these calls from coming into your phone in the first place?

Call blocking is a tool used by phone companies to stop illegal and unwanted calls from reaching your phone. A second annual FCC report released in June 2021 found that many voice service providers and third-party analytics companies are improving their call blocking and labeling services and use new data to better detect robocalls. Billions of unwanted calls to American consumers are being blocked each year. Phone companies sometimes block calls connected to suspicious calling patterns proactively for their customers. Many phone companies also enable their customers to block additional unwanted calls by enrolling in a service or installing an app. Consumers can also adjust certain settings on their phone, sign up with a third-party service, or download a third-party app to block suspected unwanted calls. Depending on your service provider, a blocked call may go straight to your voicemail, you may hear a single ring and get caller ID information from the blocked call, or you may get no notice at all. Many phone companies are taking advantage of FCC rules that allow consumers to be enrolled automatically in call blocking services, but you can opt-out if you are concerned about missing wanted calls. A number of companies also offer call labeling to help consumers determine which calls they want to answer. Labeling services display categories for potentially unwanted or illegal calls such as “spam” or “scam likely” on the caller ID display.

Q. Might these call blocking tools block some legitimate calls too?

Contact your phone company to learn more about the blocking and labeling solutions that may be available to protect you from unwanted and illegal calls. There may also be apps you can download for your mobile device – at little or no cost – to block or label potential spam calls. In addition to call-blocking and labeling services, you should also check with your wireless device manufacturer about built-in features you can use to block unwanted calls from specific numbers using your cell phone’s settings. To block telemarketing calls, you can register your number on the Do Not Call Registry. Legitimate telemarketers consult the list to avoid calling both landline and wireless phone numbers on the list. The Do Not Call Registry is designed to stop sales calls from legitimate companies, so it won’t stop calls from scammers.

Q. Is there some place I can report robocalls to?

You can file a complaint with the Hawaii State Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs Office of Consumer Protection (OCP). This will alert OCP to local trends in robocalls so they can report it to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for national statistics. You can also report the phone numbers of unwanted calls directly to the FCC which releases them to the public each business day. This helps phone carriers and other partners that are working on call blocking solutions. Your reports also help law enforcement identify the people behind illegal calls. Under the Truth in Caller ID Act of 2009, FCC rules prohibit anyone from transmitting misleading or inaccurate caller ID information with the intent to defraud, cause harm or wrongly obtain anything of value. Anyone who is illegally spoofing can face penalties of up to $10,000 for each violation. There are legal uses for spoofing, which include any instance that does not intend to cause harm, defraud, or wrongly obtain anything of value. For example, when a delivery service or doctor’s office calls a person from their personal phone and displays the office number, or a business displays its toll-free call-back number.

Q. Obviously this is a big problem that affects everyone. What approach is Hawaii and other state Attorney Generals using in its current lawsuit?

The lawsuit arises from the nationwide Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force of 51 bipartisan attorneys general. The task force is investigating and taking legal action against those responsible for routing significant volumes of illegal robocall traffic into and across the United States. The Federal Trade Commission and the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General provided investigative assistance in this matter.

On May 23, 2023, a complaint was filed by Hawaii State Attorney General Anne Lopez (along with with the Attorneys Generals of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming) against Michael D. Lansky, LLC, which does business under the name Avid Telecom, its owner Michael Lansky, and its vice president Stacey S. Reeves, for allegedly initiating and facilitating billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people and violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and other federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws.

Avid Telecom is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service provider that sells data, phone numbers, dialing software, and/or expertise to help its customers make mass robocalls. It also serves as an intermediate provider and allegedly facilitated or helped route illegal robocalls across the country. Between December 2018 and January 2023, Avid sent or attempted to transmit more than 24.5 billion calls. More than 90 percent of those calls lasted less than just 15 seconds, which indicates they were likely robocalls. Of the more than 24.5 billion calls, Avid Telecom sent or transmitted more than 7.5 billion calls to telephone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry – approximately 12 million of those calls were to numbers in Hawaiʻi. Further, Avid helped make hundreds of millions of calls using spoofed or invalid caller ID numbers, including more than 8.4 million calls that appeared to be coming from government and law enforcement agencies, as well as private companies. Avid Telecom allegedly sent or transmitted scam calls about Social Security Administration scams, Medicare scams, auto warranty scams, Amazon scams, DirecTV scams, credit card interest rate reduction scams, and employment scams. Examples of some of these scam calls are available to listen to here and here. The USTelecom-led Industry Traceback Group, which notifies providers about known and suspected illegal robocalls sent across their networks, sent at least 329 notifications to Avid Telecom that it was transmitting these calls, but Avid Telecom continued to do so. Despite receiving notices and warnings for years that it was transmitting illegal robocalls, Avid Telecom has allegedly ignored all such notices and continues to this day to allow its networks to transmit unwanted and potentially harmful robocalls to residents of Hawaii.

Disclaimer: this material is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The law varies by jurisdiction and is constantly changing. For legal advice, you should consult a lawyer that can apply the appropriate law to the facts in your case.