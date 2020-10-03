Divorce: Child Custody, Visitation and Support

In another edition of What’s the Law with Coralie Chun Matayoshi, she discusses what a guardian is and why one might be needed.

“There are a number of instances in which a child may need a Guardian. Parents could die suddenly, become physically or mentally incapacitated, go to prison, or get deployed. In such cases, a Guardian can be appointed by the Court to become legally responsible for the child. A Guardian would take custody and make decisions regarding education, medical treatment, and basic financial decisions.