Divorce 101

Honolulu (KHON2) - Landlord Tenant Issues and Buying or Selling Your Home are hot topics in the latest KHON2 What’s the Law podcast.

Host Coralie Chun Matayoshi explains Residential Landlord/Tenant Code sets forth the law that governs the rights and responsibilities of the landlord and tenant. DCCA has the Hawaii Handbook from online, you can purchase hard copy for $2, or find it in the public library.