Chad Taniguchi, former attorney and Executive Director of the Hawaii Bicycle League, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- what kind of registration and equipment are required for bikes, e-bikes, and soon e-scooters?
- can you ride your bicycle on the sidewalk?
- must bicyclists obey the same traffic rules as drivers?
- why it’s legal and usually safer for bicyclists to ride in the middle of the lane
- what should you do if you are involved in a bicycle accident?
- will the driver’s insurance pay for the bicyclist’s medical bills regardless of who is at fault?