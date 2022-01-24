Can nonprofit charitable organizations engage in political activity?

Attorney Hugh Jones joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
- What qualifies as a charitable purpose under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code
- What kinds of forms you need to fill out to obtain tax exempt status
- What’s the difference between a public charity and private foundation
- Whether tax exempt charities can engage in lobbying or political activities
- How far churches can go in lobbying against issues like abortion and euthanasia, and
- How playing politics contributed to the removal of all 5 Bishop Estate trustees 20 years ago