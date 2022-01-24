Can nonprofit charitable organizations engage in political activity?

KALIHI, Hawaii (KHON2) -- The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) closed off Waiakamilo makai bound lanes from Kalani Street to Nimitz on Monday due to a possible gas leak.

HFD received an emergency call at around 10:24 a.m. from Hawai'i Gas. A gas line was ruptured while a construction crew was working on Waiakamilo Road.