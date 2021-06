HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has nominated a former journalist and communications executive to serve on the Police Commission.

Ann Botticelli previously worked as a news reporter at KHON, The Honolulu Advertiser and KITV, before shifting focus to strategic communications and government affairs. In August 2020, Botticelli retired at Hawaiian Airlines after serving nearly nine years on the Senior Executive Team.