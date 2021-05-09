Can Hawaii withstand sea level rise?

Honolulu’s Chief Resilience Officer Matt Gonser joins host Coralie Chun Matayoshi discuss why seal level rise is the #1 hazard on Hawaii’s climate risk assessment in terms of likelihood and consequence, how it can lead to permanent and intermittent flooding (e.g. King Tides), loss of our beaches and coastlines (as much as 40% of Oahu beaches could disappear over the next 30 years), and billions in lost structures and financial outlays to elevate or relocate roadways, why building sea walls and erecting emergency measures to protect private property can harm our beaches, and various planning, regulatory, spending, and market-based tools to help address the enormous challenges of sea level rise.