Can employers require their employees to be vaccinated?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attorney Louise Ing, a partner with the Denton’s law firm, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss which categories of employees may be exempt from a COVID vaccine requirement and allowed reasonable accommodations to keep them safe, what happens if making reasonable accommodations presents an undue hardship for the employer, why Emergency Use Authorization (rather than full approval of the vaccines) from the FDA complicates the issue of whether employers can mandate vaccines, factors in the employer’s analysis as to which employees need to be vaccinated, whether employers can offer incentives for employees to take the vaccine, and whether employers can ask employees to show proof of vaccination.