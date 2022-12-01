Attorney and Executive Director of the Office of Consumer Protection Stephen Levins joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:

warning signs of a scam

how to protect yourself from getting scammed, including only shopping at sites that have https and a closed padlock symbol

advantages of paying by credit card rather than debit card or services like Venmo or Zelle

why social media sites like Facebook and Instagram are easy targets for scammers

special precautions when purchasing from third party sellers like Ebay and Poshmark

what to do if you think you’ve been scammed