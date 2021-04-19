April L808 What’s the Law segment

Honolulu (KHON2) – In our April Living808 preview of What’s the Law, podcast Host/Producer attorney Coralie Chun Matayoshi discusses two big challenges we are currently facing – Hate Crimes and the global Climate Crisis, including what constitutes a hate crime, why it’s so challenging to prove, what kind of evidence can demonstrate that a crime was motivated by hate, and enhanced penalties for hate crimes.

With Earth Day just around the corner, Coralie explains what Senator Brian Schatz and other leaders think Hawaii needs to do to meet our 100% renewable energy and zero carbon emissions goal by 2045, how President Biden’s infrastructure plan could help us rebuild better and create green jobs, how solar rooftops can not only augment large solar and wind farms but make us more resilient during disasters, and why sea level rise is the top hazard on Hawaii’s risk assessment in terms of likelihood and consequence.

What’s the Law podcasts are posted every Monday on KHON2.com at: https://www.khon2.com/whats-the-law/.