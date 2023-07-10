Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager for the Better Business Bureau, Great West & Pacific, joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss airline passenger rights and notification requirements when flights are delayed or canceled, whether you are eligible for compensation if you get bumped, how long can an airline require passengers to stay on board a plane sitting on the tarmac waiting to take off and what does the airline need to provide, and tips for families traveling together. (Source: U.S. Department of Transportation)

Q. When an airline cancels a flight due to circumstances within their control, what is the customer entitled to?

If an airline cancels a passenger’s flight or makes a significant change in the flight, regardless of the reason, airlines are required to provide a prompt refund of the ticket, bag fees or extra seat cost should the passenger choose not to accept the alternative offered, such as rebooking on another flight. This requirement applies even to those with non-refundable tickets. Learn more about your right to a refund. If you have a problem obtaining a refund that you believe that you are entitled to receive, you may file a complaint with the DOT. While an airline might offer a credit voucher, you are not required to accept it and can request a full refund instead. Before accepting a credit voucher, ask about expiration or blackout dates. No other compensation is required by the airlines.

Q. Do airlines often offer additional compensation besides the ticket refund?

Each carrier determines its own policy on what they may or may not offer passengers when flights are delayed or canceled. Check your carrier’s policy on their website.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airline cancellation and delay dashboard shows what services each U.S. airline provides to mitigate passenger inconveniences when the cause of a cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline’s control. Examples include crew or maintenance issues, baggage loading, cabin cleaning, and fueling. The site indicates what the airlines will or will not cover, including rebooking on the same airline or with a partner airline, complimentary hotel accommodations and ground transportation for passengers affected by an overnight cancellation, and meals (vouchers), cash compensation, credit/travel voucher, or frequent flyer miles for passengers waiting over three hours for a new flight.

The DOT holds the airlines accountable for the promises made in their customer service plan. Complaints can be filed on the DOT website.

Q. What is the airline’s responsibility to inform customers?

If the flight departs within seven days, then the airline must update the status on the website and airline’s phone reservation system within 30 minutes of learning of the delay.

If the flight departs after seven days, the notification must be provided as soon as possible. No specific timeframe or method of communication is indicated by law.

Q. What is “bumping” and what rights do travelers have if it happens to them?

Bumping or ”denied boarding” is when there are more ticket holders than seats on an airplane. Some airlines overbook flights anticipating no-shows. Most of the time it works, but sometimes more people show up than planned or other circumstances cause less seats to become available (eg. when a Federal Air Marshall is needed).

Voluntarily giving up a seat: the airlines must first ask for volunteers to give up seats in exchange for compensation. What the airlines offer is up to them, and not mandated by the federal government. Before agreeing to the airlines’ offer: If given a travel voucher, ask about the expiration date, restrictions or blackout dates. Confirm the day and time of your next flight. Ask about food vouchers, hotel accommodations and transportation costs to the hotel and airport.

Involuntarily giving up a seat: if the airline has no volunteers, they must have a process to determine who is required to give up their seat. The process can be based on the fare paid, check-in time or frequent flyer status. The process cannot be based on unjust or unreasonable criteria (eg. race). The airline must provide the passenger a written copy of their rights and how the bumping determination is being made. If a passenger has already boarded the plane, the airline cannot bump them if the person checked in according to policy and the gate attendant has taken the ticket. Exceptions to involuntary bumping after boarding are safety, security or health risks, and disruptive behavior.

Q. Are passengers who are involuntarily bumped eligible for compensation?

Passengers eligible for compensation:

Have a confirmed reservation.

Checked in on time for the flight.

Arrived at the departure gate on time.

Airline cannot get them to their destination within an hour of the original flight arrival time.

Compensation amount is based on price of the ticket and length of time delayed. See Denied Boarding Compensation chart at https://www.transportation.gov/individuals/aviation-consumer-protection/bumping-oversales

Passengers not eligible for compensation:

Aircraft change.

Weight and balance consideration for planes with fewer than 60 passengers.

Small aircraft with less than 30 passengers.

Charter flight.

Flight is departing from a foreign location. The country determines those laws, so check with the country or airline.

If downgrading from premium class to a lower-class seat, passenger is entitled to the difference in the ticket price only.

Q. If you have boarded your flight, how long can the airline require you to stay on board before the plane departs?

For U.S. airport departing flights, airlines must allow passengers to deplane after three hours domestically, and after four hours internationally.

There are exceptions for safety and security.

If you choose to get off the plane during the tarmac delay, the airline is not required to let you back on the flight.

The airline is required to provide a snack and drinking water no later than two hours after the start of the delay, but they are not required to provide a full meal.

Q. Tips for families traveling together?

Understand the airline’s seating policy. The law does not require airlines to allow families to provide fee-free seating together. In February 2023, it was announced that US Department of Transportation would launch a dashboard displaying the airlines’ policy on family seating. Currently, only three of the ten major carriers guarantee family seating.

Book your flights as early as possible.

Book the family on the same reservation.

The fare type determines when you can select your seating, so consider it when selecting the fare.

Select seats as soon as you book the flight.

Sign up for notifications about the flight.

Verify the seating before going to the airport and arrive early for the flight.

Disclaimer: this material is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The law varies by jurisdiction and is constantly changing. For legal advice, you should consult a lawyer that can apply the appropriate law to the facts in your case.

