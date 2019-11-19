What's the Law

Coralie Chun Matayoshi was CEO of the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region for 16 years, and previously served as a per diem District Court Judge for the State of Hawaii, Executive Director of the Hawaii State Bar Association, and Trial Attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division in Washington D.C. She is a graduate of Punahou School, University of California, Berkeley, and Hastings College of the Law.

Coralie served on the University of Hawaii Board of Regents for 5 years, and is currently on the Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau Board and Diamond Head Theater Community Advisory Board. A former Narcissus Queen and mother of three, Matayoshi was named by Pacific Business News as 2010 Businesswoman of the Year for nonprofits. Pacific Business News also named Matayoshi the Career Achievement nominee for 2020.