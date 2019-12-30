Winds to strengthen over next couple days

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A high pressure ridge north to northeast of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to breezy easterly winds in the forecast on Monday.

A low level disturbance moving into the Big Island will spread low clouds and showers westward over windward and mountain areas, reaching Kauai by early Tuesday morning.

Wind speeds will begin to decrease and veer towards the southeast direction by Tuesday night as a cold front approaches Kauai from the west.

The cold frontal shower band sweeps west to east through the state from Thursday morning near Kauai to Friday morning over the Big Island.

Strong and gusty northeasterly trade winds are forecast to move in behind the frontal band as it passes through each island.