Winds to strengthen again, leading to gusty conditions this weekend

Trade winds will decrease until a new high builds north of the islands Thursday night and Friday.

Very strong winds are then expected Friday night through Saturday night. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas.

A developing area of low pressure west of the islands will drag a cold front toward the state Sunday through early next week, initially weakening the winds Sunday and Sunday night before strong Kona winds develop early next week.

Rather unsettled weather with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will be possible early next week.