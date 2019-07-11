Winds expected to reach up to 20 mph Thursday, with passing trade showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another warm day ahead!

A high pressure ridge will remain set up north of the islands with a trade wind weather pattern lasting through the middle of next week.

Scattered showers will favor windward and mountain areas of each island as well as passing showers throughout the day for interior sections.

Additional tropical moisture moving up from the southeast will enhance shower activity a bit from Sunday into Monday.

More typical trade wind weather returns by the middle of next week.