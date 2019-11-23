Wind Advisory extended for portions of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The wind Advisory has been cancelled for Kaua’i and O’ahu, but extended for Maui County and Hawai’i island until 6pm Saturday evening.

High pressure far north northeast of the area is allowing for a rather windy trade wind weather pattern across the state.

Clouds and passing showers are favoring windward and mauka areas with the winds sufficiently strong enough for some brief passing showers over some leeward locations.

Expect this weather pattern to continue through Saturday.

Winds will gradually become lighter early next week as a front begins to approach the area from the northwest.

The front is expected to stall just west of the area around the middle of next week.

Some showers can still be expected at times mainly over windward and mauka areas with some afternoon showers possible over leeward and interior areas.