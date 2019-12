HONOLULU (KHON2)

Wind Advisory has been extended for central valley of Maui, Lānaʻi, Kaho’olawe and portions of Hawai’i island until Sunday at 6:00 am.

Gusty trade winds and high clouds will remain through the weekend.

A cloud band riding in on the trade winds will bring cooler, wet weather tonight into Sunday, especially for windward and mountain areas.

The trades will be rather wet into next week, but wind speeds will ease to moderate levels.