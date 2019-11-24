Wind Advisory extended again for Maui County and Hawai’i isle

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Windy and showery weather will persist over portions of Maui County and Hawai’i Island tonight, with decreasing showers and winds expected over O’ahu and Kaua’i.

Fewer showers and gradually easing trade winds are expected into Monday, as a front slowly approaches from the west.

Winds will shift to the southeast by Tuesday and weaken further as the front stalls near Kauai around midweek.

The stalling front will bring the potential for increased rainfall. Trade winds may return by the end of next week.