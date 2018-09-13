What's open, closed in Honolulu as Tropical Storm Olivia passes

HONOLULU (KHON2) - As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Olivia was about 45 miles south of Honolulu and moving away at 20 mph.

However, it is still bringing massive amounts of moisture across the island.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed an emergency proclamation for the City and County of Honolulu, and offered the following updates.

Waihawa Botanical Garden is closed due to wind and rain.

Eighteen people are currently in shelters across Oahu.

The shelters are located at: Brigham Young University Hawaii (6), Ewa Mahiko District Park, Kailua District Park, Kalihi Valley District Park, Kaneohe District Park, Manoa District Park (7), Wahiawa District Park, and Waianae District Park.

Downed trees were reported on Old Pali Road toward the Nuuanu Pali Lookout, Diamond Head Road, and Kamehameha Highway near Sunset Beach Elementary.

In Waikiki, a construction barrier blew down on Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street. No one was hurt.

Residents are urged to be patient as trash gets picked up. Workers are on duty, but service is slower due to the weather.

"We're asking our residents and visitors and as parents go to pick up their kids at school, to drive with aloha. Be careful because of the wind and rain on this island. Be a little more patient, recognize things might take longer, but it's better to get to school and home safe, and get to and from work safe," Caldwell said.

The city's hotline remains available at 768-2489.