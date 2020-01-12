Wet weather looks to linger into new week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Wet and windy weather will continue for another couple of days, as an upper level disturbance lingers west of the islands.

Strong easterly trade winds will continue through the weekend, then shift to the east-southeast early next week as a surface low develops northwest of Kauai.

The potential for localized flash flooding will continue through the weekend, especially over windward and mountain areas, where soils remain saturated.

Some drying is possible around Tuesday and Wednesday, but another disturbance may bring a return of wet weather, but lighter winds, Thursday into Friday.

A drier trade wind flow may develop by next weekend.