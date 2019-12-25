Wet and windy conditions expected for the islands on Christmas Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet and windy conditions will continue through tonight across the western end of the state as a front advances down the island chain.

The heaviest rainfall will focus over Kauai through the early morning hours, then Oahu and Maui County this afternoon through tonight. Winds will shift out of the south and southwest along and ahead of this boundary as it moves through, with the strongest winds expected over Kauai County and Oahu today.

A drying trend along with northerly winds filling in from west to east is anticipated Thursday through Friday as high pressure builds to the north. Some residual moisture associated with the diminished front may linger over the Big Island through the second half of the week. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is expected for the upcoming weekend statewide.