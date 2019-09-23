Wet and humid conditions expected to continue through the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A band of deep tropical moisture will move across the islands Monday, bringing a chance for some locally heavy showers and even the possibility of a thundershower or two.

This moisture will push west of the state on Tuesday, before stalling and pushing back to the east on Wednesday and Thursday.

An upper level disturbance may put this moisture to work, leading to a few downpours over the western end of the chain.

For the most part, winds will be rather light this week. A gradual shift toward wetter than normal trade winds is expected for the weekend.