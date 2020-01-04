Weekend looks to start with showers, but end with sunshine

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Strong trade winds are expected to continue through the weekend and upcoming week.

A cloud band associated with an old frontal boundary will support the best shower coverage over Oahu and Maui County overnight into Saturday.

Although drier air will fill in by the end of the weekend as this band dissipates, clouds and showers will remain in forecast, mostly favoring windward and mountain locations through the overnight and early morning periods.

A modest increase in moisture and rainfall chances is possible by the end of next week as an upper disturbance drifts westward over the state.