Weather report: light winds and intermittent showers on the way

A weak high pressure ridge north of the state will keep light easterly winds over the region modified by overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes through Wednesday. A trend towards wet weather will begin from Friday into Saturday as a cold front approaches the islands from the northwest and a tropical disturbance moves in from the southeast. Unsettled weather will continue to develop across the state through the first half of next week.

