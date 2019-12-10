Weather report: light easterly winds with a few clouds and showers

A stalled front north of the state will maintain light easterly winds through the middle of the week. Mostly dry and stable weather will prevail with a few clouds and showers setting up over interior areas each afternoon due to sea breezes. Increasing moisture associated with a second front will bring increasing showers Thursday and gusty northeast winds by Friday.

