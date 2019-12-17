Weather report: breezy trades and intermittent showers

Breezy to locally windy trade winds are expected through Tuesday with high pressure remaining in control of the weather. Trade winds showers will be focused over windward and mauka areas, however will be carried to leeward areas with the stronger winds. Winds will taper off some for Wednesday and Thursday, with another uptick possible for the end of the week.

