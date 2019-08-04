11 p.m. UPDATE on Tropical Storm Flossie

HONOLULU (KHON2)

TROPICAL STORM FLOSSIE:

At 1100 PM HST, the center of Tropical Storm Flossie was located near latitude 19.1 North, longitude 146.7 West.

Flossie is moving toward the west near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, Flossie will move very close to the Hawaiian Islands Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Flossie is expected to weaken to a tropical depression Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION ERICK:

At 1100 PM HST, the center of Tropical Depression Erick was located near latitude 18.2 North, longitude 166.3 West.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue until Erick dissipates Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Erick is expected to weaken and become a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday, then dissipate on Monday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.