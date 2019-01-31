Weather Blog

Windward showers to be active through at least Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Strong northerly winds will continue today as low pressure persists just east of the state.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and northern areas, but the strong winds will push some showers leeward and southward as well.

Temperatures will warm and winds will become northeasterly to easterly Thursday and Friday as the low weakens and high pressure edges in from the northwest.

Wind speeds will decrease a bit over the weekend as additional showers move in.v

