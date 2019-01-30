Windward showers ramping up through the end of the work week

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A cool and gusty north to northeasterly flow will continue for a few more days, as the islands remain between an area of low pressure to the east and a high to the northwest.

Moisture along the flank of the low will produce showers over north facing slopes of the Big Island and Maui County today, then shift westward to the entire island chain by Wednesday.

Winds will gradually shift out of a typical east-northeast direction Thursday and Friday, with showers focusing over windward slopes.

A decrease in the trades along with some instability is possible during the weekend.