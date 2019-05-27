Winds to shift down to the southeast

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A strong high pressure system far northeast of the Hawaiian Islands will interact with a stalled cold front northwest of Kaua'i.

Trade winds will decrease over the next few days, strengthening land and sea breezes over leeward slopes of each island.

Scattered afternoon showers will develop over mountain and interior sections of each island with decreasing trends each night.

By Wednesday the high pressure ridge north of the island grows stronger pushing the stalled front away from the state allowing moderate trade winds to return to the region through next weekend.