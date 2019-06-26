Wet weather to continue Wednesday, with heavy rainfall and scattered thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An area of low pressure northwest of the islands will support a wet and unsettled weather pattern over Kauai county and

Oahu through tonight, with rain, heavy at times, and a chance of thunderstorms.

Some areas of Maui county may see some wet weather today as well, while the Big Island will be mostly dry.

As the low moves away Thursday and Friday, drier conditions will move in from the east, and a somewhat less humid, more seasonable trade wind weather pattern will prevail over most areas by the weekend.