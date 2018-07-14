Wet weather, storms expected to roll in this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Get ready for another round of wet weather.

Moisture from what was once a hurricane is moving in overnight and could keep weather conditions wet through the weekend.

Most will be in the form of windward showers, but all areas of all islands will likely see rain.

Expect showers to increase and arrive over Hawaii island Friday night and spread statewide through Sunday.

Some showers may be heavy at times, and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms, especially for leeward Haleakala, and both Kona and Puna districts on Saturday and Sunday.

This is our first of two rounds of wet weather.

Next week, around Wednesday and Thursday, a tropical system passing to the south could bring more rain to Hawaii island and possibly East Maui.

Right now, there is a 30-percent chance of development, which is low, but could increase as the days progress.

If it forms in the Eastern Pacific, or east of 140 degrees, it will be named Gilma. If it forms in the Central Pacific, it gets the Hawaiian name, Walaka.