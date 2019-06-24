Weather Blog

Wet conditions to kick off the week, with Oahu and Kauai County under a flash flood watch

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A wet pattern is unfolding across the western end of the state due to an out of season upper low and surface front positioned to the west-northwest.

Warm and humid conditions with increasing rain chances are anticipated through Tuesday as this upper low begins to drift toward the islands.

Although the main threat for heavy rain will initially focus over the western end of the state, a gradual eastward shift down the island chain will become a possibility by midweek.

Winds will remain light out of the southeast, which will allow the land and sea breeze regime to continue.

